Prostatis Group LLC Invests $6.93 Million in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 133,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,927,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Prostatis Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,201,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,376,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $55.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,550,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,855. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

