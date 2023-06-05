Providence First Trust Co Buys New Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.04. 393,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,613. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $108.64 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,708 shares of company stock worth $2,458,317 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

