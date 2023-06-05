Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Pulmatrix Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PULM opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.75. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $7.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PULM. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 15.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pulmatrix Company Profile
Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel inhaled therapeutics products. The company was founded by David Alan Edwards, Mark J. Gabrielson, Alexander M. Klibanov, and Robert S. Langer, Jr. on June 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.
