Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
PSTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.33.
Pure Storage Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,142.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.21. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $35.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 15.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.
