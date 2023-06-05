PVH (NYSE:PVH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

PVH has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $77.64 on Thursday. PVH has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $94.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.68.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PVH will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

