Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Holdings Decreased by Ossiam

Ossiam decreased its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,279 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Qiagen by 3,367.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 647,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 628,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Qiagen by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,296,000 after acquiring an additional 494,199 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Qiagen by 14.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,498,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,979,000 after acquiring an additional 434,472 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Qiagen by 48.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,206,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,129,000 after acquiring an additional 394,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Qiagen by 75.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,352,000 after acquiring an additional 335,803 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QGEN. UBS Group decreased their price target on Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Qiagen stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.81. The company had a trading volume of 213,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,280. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.38.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.23 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

