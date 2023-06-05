Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) CRO Bill Mcmurray Sells 15,000 Shares

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) CRO Bill Mcmurray sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 806,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,563,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

Shares of XM traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $18.08. 1,822,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,114,146. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $18.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qualtrics International Company Profile

A number of research firms recently commented on XM. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.20 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Qualtrics International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities downgraded Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

