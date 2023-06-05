Quantum Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $560.31 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $560.31 and $21.59 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006458 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00025681 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00015763 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,717.02 or 1.00025632 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.