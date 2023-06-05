Radicle (RAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $81.53 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00006350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $81.53 million and $10.22 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radicle has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001317 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000034 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 49,829,111 coins. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars.
