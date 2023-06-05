Radio Caca Price Down 19.7% This Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 5th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $39.79 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003694 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000419 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00026656 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00008430 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.