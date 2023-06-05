Radio Caca Tops 24 Hour Volume of $37,126.03 (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $39.79 million and $37,126.03 worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003747 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000404 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00026812 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00008444 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

