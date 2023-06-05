Randall P. Breaux Acquires 500 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.01. The stock had a trading volume of 871,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,724. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.22. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.95 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,850,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $202,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,056,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,680,000 after acquiring an additional 85,785 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.60.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

