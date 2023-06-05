Rarible Hits 24 Hour Volume of $363,347.59 (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Rarible token can now be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00004328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rarible has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Rarible has a market capitalization of $16.03 million and approximately $363,347.59 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

