Raymond James Trims SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Target Price to $20.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of SentinelOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $2,361,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 562,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,479,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $2,361,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 562,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,479,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $223,052.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,682,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 473,069 shares of company stock worth $8,158,609. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 6.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.