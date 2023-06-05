Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 1,022,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,451,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXRX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of -0.41.

Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 533.45% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $25,890.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 424,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 70,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $574,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 963,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,674.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $25,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 424,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,500.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,600 shares of company stock worth $1,215,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,135,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,654,000 after acquiring an additional 314,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,519 shares in the last quarter. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,005,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,825,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,206,000 after purchasing an additional 238,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

