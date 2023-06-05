Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $158.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RSG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.80.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.2 %

RSG opened at $144.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $149.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.53.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,456,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65,697 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,325,000 after acquiring an additional 738,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 46,736 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,720,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,131,000 after purchasing an additional 92,014 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

