Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 5th (AAPL, BWA, BXP, CM, DSGX, HAE, JKS, MMM, MRO, NKSH)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, June 5th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

3M (NYSE:MMM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

