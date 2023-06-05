ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

ResMed Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RMD stock opened at $220.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.36 and its 200-day moving average is $219.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed has a 52-week low of $194.30 and a 52-week high of $247.65.

Insider Activity

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $1,174,441.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,416,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $309,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,189,479.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $1,174,441.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,416,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,451 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,032 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 3,940.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Stories

