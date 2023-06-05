RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of RIBT stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $9.00.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 20.75%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.