RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RIBT stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 20.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RiceBran Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

