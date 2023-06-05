Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of RCH stock traded down C$1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$42.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,245. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$40.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.16. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of C$32.52 and a twelve month high of C$45.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47.

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.01. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of C$403.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$376.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.5037122 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total value of C$119,100.00. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

