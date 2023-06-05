Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXY – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.35. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.
Rotork Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Rotork Company Profile
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.
