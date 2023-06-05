Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Position Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,739,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,640 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 5.0% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,198,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,144,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.14.

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,448. The stock has a market cap of $127.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $106.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.996 dividend. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.38%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

