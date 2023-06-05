RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $91.14 million and approximately $33,998.88 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $25,746.32 or 1.00262624 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

