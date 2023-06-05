RTC Group (LON:RTC) Stock Price Up 5.9%

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.22). 15,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 21,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.21).

RTC Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.64 million, a P/E ratio of -900.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.40.

RTC Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.