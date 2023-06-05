Ryan Berry Sells 10,000 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) insider Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $882,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 494,661 shares in the company, valued at $43,638,993.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ryan Berry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Ryan Berry sold 5,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $436,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Ryan Berry sold 5,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $428,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $1,244,250.00.

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE ARES traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $89.13. 771,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,135. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 81.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1,427.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

