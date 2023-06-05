Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF – Get Rating) fell 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.58. 30,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 302,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Sabina Gold & Silver to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Sabina Gold & Silver Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.
Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals assets. It holds interests in Back River Gold, Wishbone, and Hackett River projects. The company was founded on June 7, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
