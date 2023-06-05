Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.97.

CRM stock opened at $213.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.61, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.86. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,931 shares of company stock worth $7,014,849 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 391,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after acquiring an additional 695,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,536,910,000 after acquiring an additional 332,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

