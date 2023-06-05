Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $248.00 at Piper Sandler

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRM. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised Salesforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CRM opened at $213.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.61, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.65 and its 200-day moving average is $171.86.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $126,454.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,784,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $126,454.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,784,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,931 shares of company stock worth $7,014,849. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 355,382 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,998,000 after acquiring an additional 28,077 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $117,017,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 21,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

