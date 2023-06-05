Sapphire (SAPP) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $16.92 million and approximately $2,946.52 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,811.00 or 0.07017182 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00054212 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00039177 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00018253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00016685 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000532 BTC.

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,361,478,032 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,843,809 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

