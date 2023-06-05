Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,356 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,242 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $78.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,396,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average is $78.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

