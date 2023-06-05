Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 355,473 Shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) by 466.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,473 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned 2.00% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,359,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 508.5% in the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 487,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 407,296 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 155,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 56,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCRM remained flat at $10.26 during trading hours on Monday. 4,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,779. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

