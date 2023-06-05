Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,665 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Shell by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.84) to GBX 3,000 ($37.07) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,526.29.

NYSE SHEL traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $57.97. 3,154,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,745,945. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

