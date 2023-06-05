Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saban Cheryl increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.51. 11,794,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,659,732. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $127.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.69 and a 200 day moving average of $101.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 787,630 shares worth $32,162,218. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

