Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.02. 1,829,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,518,319. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.37. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $102.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.