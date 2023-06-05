Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Cut by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors lessened its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,343 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 5.6% of Apriem Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Apriem Advisors owned about 0.11% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $32,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,262,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,656,000 after purchasing an additional 94,941 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,371,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,393,000 after purchasing an additional 285,117 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,748,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,315,000 after acquiring an additional 258,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 24,737 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,094,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,794. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

