Seeyond Acquires 4,989 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.56. The company had a trading volume of 392,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,311. The stock has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.83. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

