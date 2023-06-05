Seeyond Buys 7,478 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.63.

In related news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.93. The stock had a trading volume of 142,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,963. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.55. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

