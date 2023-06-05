Seeyond Grows Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Seeyond increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 848,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $199,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,697 shares of company stock worth $2,137,850 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE LH traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,666. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $263.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.