Seeyond Increases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 307.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,974,000 after buying an additional 35,737 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,385,000 after buying an additional 249,312 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,068,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,873,000 after buying an additional 85,268 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,867,000 after buying an additional 65,319 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $329.15. 142,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,572. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.85.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.80.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

