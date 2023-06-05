Seeyond Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Seeyond acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 62,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,721,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,930 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Enbridge by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,317,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $793,619,000 after buying an additional 89,571 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Enbridge by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285,302 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Enbridge by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,729,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,591,000 after acquiring an additional 695,423 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,656,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $612,154,000 after buying an additional 438,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.48. 949,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,509,591. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.14. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 295.51%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENB. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

