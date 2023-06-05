Seeyond Trims Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Seeyond trimmed its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CPB traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $51.83. 702,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.77. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

