Seeyond Trims Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,176. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

