Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 403,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 516,793 shares.The stock last traded at $11.33 and had previously closed at $11.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Sendas Distribuidora’s previous — dividend of $0.04. Sendas Distribuidora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 30,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

