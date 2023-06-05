Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 403,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 516,793 shares.The stock last traded at $11.33 and had previously closed at $11.60.
Sendas Distribuidora Stock Down 2.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20.
Sendas Distribuidora Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Sendas Distribuidora’s previous — dividend of $0.04. Sendas Distribuidora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.
About Sendas Distribuidora
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
