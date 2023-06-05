SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens cut shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Westpark Capital cut SentinelOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson cut SentinelOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.

SentinelOne Stock Down 35.1 %

S stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.54. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $2,361,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,479,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 43,310 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $693,826.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 604,428 shares in the company, valued at $9,682,936.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $2,361,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 562,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,479,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,069 shares of company stock worth $8,158,609 over the last 90 days. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 20.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 547.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 404,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

