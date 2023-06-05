ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.39 and last traded at $42.42. 161,173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 248,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.85.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $114.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.30%.

Insider Activity

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director James J. Filler acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.28 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,375,488.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James J. Filler bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.28 per share, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,374,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,375,488.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith bought 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $99,929.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 419,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,760,431.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,295 shares of company stock valued at $514,244. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,676,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,868,000 after purchasing an additional 876,295 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,137,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,589,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,815,000 after buying an additional 278,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,867,000 after buying an additional 245,142 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

