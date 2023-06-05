Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,850

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2023

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNYGet Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,000 ($37.07) to GBX 2,850 ($35.22) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STRNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($33.98) to GBX 2,825 ($34.91) in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Investec lowered shares of Severn Trent to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 3,280 ($40.53) to GBX 3,400 ($42.02) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,938.75.

Severn Trent Price Performance

STRNY stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.92. 1,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $38.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72.

About Severn Trent

(Get Rating)

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.