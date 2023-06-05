Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,850

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,000 ($37.07) to GBX 2,850 ($35.22) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STRNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($33.98) to GBX 2,825 ($34.91) in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Investec lowered shares of Severn Trent to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 3,280 ($40.53) to GBX 3,400 ($42.02) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,938.75.

STRNY stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.92. 1,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $38.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

