Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $160.27 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,652.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00340745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013706 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.27 or 0.00542927 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00066431 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.08 or 0.00425217 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003893 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,325,912,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

