Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Siebert Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Siebert Financial has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $82.58 million, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $13.74 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siebert Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Siebert Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

