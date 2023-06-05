Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.12 and last traded at $14.14. Approximately 441,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 748,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.
SBGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth about $1,485,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.
