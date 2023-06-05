Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 46463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Small Pharma Trading Down 6.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09.

Small Pharma Company Profile

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

